Boy (16) arrested in Boston and charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place
A 16-year-old has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, Lincolnshire Police has said
The boy was arrested in Argyle Street, Boston, yesterday evening (Thursday, April 10), the force continued.
“The knife was located and seized by Authorised Firearms Officers, who were deployed to the incident,” a spokesman said.
“The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date,” they added.