Boy (16) arrested in Boston and charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place

Lincolnshire Police news.

A 16-year-old has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place, Lincolnshire Police has said

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was arrested in Argyle Street, Boston, yesterday evening (Thursday, April 10), the force continued.

“The knife was located and seized by Authorised Firearms Officers, who were deployed to the incident,” a spokesman said.

“The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed and will appear in court at a later date,” they added.