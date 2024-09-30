Boy in mid-teens in serious condition after 'one punch' incident in Boston - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

A boy in his mid-teens is in a serious condition following a ‘one punch’ incident in Boston, police have said.

The force was alerted to the incident shortly before 2pm yesterday (Sunday, September 30).

It was reported that a group of people – believed to be in their mid-to-late teens – were at Wellington Play Park, in Wellington Road, when a verbal altercation between two of the boys took place, with one punching the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers and crews from EMAS (East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust) were immediately deployed and the victim was given treatment at the scene, before being transported to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The Wellington Road play area. Picture: Google Street View

“We know how concerning this incident will be for parents and the local community in general. We are doing everything we can to understand what happened, and we have identified a number of people who we want to speak with.

“Speculation and misinformation about the incident could prove detrimental to our investigation as we speak with witnesses and hear first-hand accounts about what happened; it is very important that people are able to talk to us in factual terms, and not base any accounts on information they might hear.

“There will be an increased number of officers in the local area today, including several schools, as we carry out our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to get in touch with police.

The force says it is particularly keen to view any footage of the incident or hear from people who have information about what happened.

There are a number of ways to get in touch:

Call 101 and ask for the Det Sgt Andy Pearsons, quoting incident 180 of September 29.

Email Det Sgt Pearson on [email protected], putting incident 180 of September 29 in the subject line.

Providing information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org