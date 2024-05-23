Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy is said to have suffered injuries to his face and arms in an alleged assault in Sleaford.

The assault is reported to have taken place opposite the entrance to the Boston Road Recreation ground at around 5pm on Sunday (May 19).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have received an allegation that two boys were involved in a verbal altercation before one has assaulted the other, resulting in injuries to his face and arms. There may have been a larger group at the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a busy public space and we hope that there will be people who witnessed something, or may have captured footage which can help our investigation.”

Boston Road Recreation Ground, Sleaford.

It was the last day of the fun fair being on the recreation ground from May 15-19.

The spokesperson added: “We’d ask that you think back if you were in the area at the time of the incident about whether you may have seen anything. We’d also ask that you check footage of dashcams or mobile phones.”