Boy suffers injuries to face and arms in alleged assault in Sleaford
The assault is reported to have taken place opposite the entrance to the Boston Road Recreation ground at around 5pm on Sunday (May 19).
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have received an allegation that two boys were involved in a verbal altercation before one has assaulted the other, resulting in injuries to his face and arms. There may have been a larger group at the location.
“This is a busy public space and we hope that there will be people who witnessed something, or may have captured footage which can help our investigation.”
It was the last day of the fun fair being on the recreation ground from May 15-19.
The spokesperson added: “We’d ask that you think back if you were in the area at the time of the incident about whether you may have seen anything. We’d also ask that you check footage of dashcams or mobile phones.”
Contact PC Courtney Denton on [email protected] quoting incident number 405 of May 19.