Bravery of woman who gave evidence against Skegness child sex offender commended
As reported, Jonathan Bath, now 42, jailed for five years and three months. after admitting at Lincoln Crown Court having sex with the teenager in his car on two occasions after she turned 14.
The sentencing was related to a period while working as a teaching assistant in Skegness nearly 20 years ago.
Detective Constable Lisa Willard condemned his actions while commending the woman who came forward to provide evidence for their bravery.
She said: “This sentencing marks the end of a long and painful journey for the survivor, who has shown immense courage in coming forward and speaking out. The man who abused them was in a position of trust—as a teaching assistant, he had a duty to protect and nurture the children in his care. Instead, he exploited that authority in the most appalling way.
“This case is a stark reminder that abuse of power, especially in environments where children should feel safe, will never be tolerated.
“Most importantly, justice has finally been served for the victim. I hope this outcome brings them some measure of closure and reinforces the message that it is never too late to speak out. We will always listen, and we will always act.
“And finally, I’d like to thank all those at Lincolnshire Police who worked on this case. Their professionalism and dedication were unparalleled and is a testament to their passion for public service.”
If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, Lincolnshire Police advises to report it to us as soon as possible.
Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, the force says it wants to hear from you so that officers can make sure you’re safe.
Howeve, the said if you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet you can report an incident online.
You can report a rape and sexual assault by visiting Support for victims of rape and sexual assault at lincs.police.uk.
