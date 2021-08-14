Brazen theft of beauty products from town store

Can you help police identify and locate these two women in connection with a shop theft in Sleaford? EMN-210908-154230001

Officers have released images of two women following the theft was reported from Delightful Hair and Beauty on East Road on the business park on the outskirts of town.

A police spokesman said: “At around 10am on Wednesday June 30, two women walked into the store and proceeded to remove hair and beauty products from the shelves. They then left the store without attempting to pay for the items.

“The items stolen amounted to a total of £450.”

They are hoping the images provided can help identify both women to move the investigation forward.

The first woman is described as Eastern European who is believed to be in her mid to early twenties with long black hair. She was wearing a black cardigan, grey ripped jeans, and white and blue Adidas trainers.

The second woman is described as Eastern European, believed to be in her mid-50s with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a cream dress and white trainers with a red stripe. She also has a large tattoo on her leg.

If you know the identity of the two women in the photograph or have any other information that can assist, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting reference 21000364619.