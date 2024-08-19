BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of 'assault' in Skegness
A witness told Lincolnshire World there are a number of police cars at the scene as well as amubulance.
The Air Ambulance has also been in attendance, we are told.
Grosvenor Road is currently cordoned off while investigations get underway.
The incident comes just weeks after an 18-year-old man was arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Grosvenor Road.
The man was arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Many residents are already taking to social media fearing the worse.
One said: “I just drove by and said *** run.”
Another commented: “Just not the same town! Grosvenor Road used to be a B&B road for lovely visitors.”
Lincolnshire World said: “We are aware of an incident of an assault at a property on Grosvenor Road, Skegness. Inquiries are ongoing.”
We will bring you more on this as soon as Lincolnshire Police are able to issue a full statement.