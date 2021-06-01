BREAKING: Louth murder suspect arrested in Hubbard’s Hills

Police news

Boulton, 29, was detained in the Hubbard’s Hill area around midday today. He is currently in police custody, where he will be held for questioning

Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, said: “This has been a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances in equal measure.

“A woman and child have lost their lives in the most devastating way and I know that their loved ones will be feeling the magnitude of that today and our thoughts go out to them.

“We have also seen communities in Louth, and indeed further afield, who will undoubtedly have been anxious about the possible danger in the town since last night.

“To all of you I want to say thank you. You have been listening to our safety advice and sharing our appeals, all of which has helped us to do our job to the best of our ability.

“I also want to thank our officers and other Emergency Services colleagues.

“The first responders last night were met with an unimaginable scene and reacted with professionalism to ensure we do what’s right by the victims, and that’s not a situation you can ever really prepare fully for.

“Our off-duty officer today showed how you’re never really off shift and how our staff will always do their very best to protect the public. A thank you doesn’t really cover it, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“Finally, to all the officers and staff who have been involved in this challenging job overnight and into today, thank you for your ongoing commitment and professionalism.