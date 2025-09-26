A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A 60m cordon is in place following the evacuation of New End in Wainfleet in what is believed to be a firearms incident.

What we know is this follows the discovery of what police descrbe as ‘items of interest’ at a property on New End which need to be examined and removed safely.

The finding was made following a planned warrant carried out earlier today (Friday 26 September).

The cordon extends from the junction of Magdalen Road and Spilsby Road and from North Holme Road to the junction with Spilsby Road.

As a precaution, some properties on Brewster Lane and Spilsby Road are being evacuated, as is The High Street up to Magdalen Road.

Evacuees impacted will be moved to Coronation Hall, just off of the High Street, while the incident is resolved.

There is not believed to be a wider risk to public, but this is an ongoing operation at present, and we're asking people to avoid the area while the emergency services and specialist teams work.

Police say they will provide further updates when we have them.