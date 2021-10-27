Lincolnshire Police EMN-211027-114153001

The collision happened shortly after 9.45pm when two vehicles - a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Citroen Vibe - collided on the A16 Main Road near to the junction of Ings Lane.

Sadly, the passenger of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 70s, was also taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious.

Lincolnshire Police are now making inquiries into the journeys of both vehicles prior to the collision, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any of the following cars, who are reported as travelling in convoy, on the A16 prior to the collision.

Police would like to speak to the drivers of:

- A white coloured Ford Fiesta van

- A dark coloured Mercedes A class

- A silver coloured Ford Fiesta

- A dark coloured Vauxhall Astra

Lincolnshire Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam and travelled between Utterby and Louth on the A16 between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday (October 26), regardless of what it may show.

The road was re-opened at 10am this morning.