Lincoln Crown Court.

Two brothers who admitted burgling a filling station and bungalow in the Lincolnshire Wolds were given suspended jail sentences.

Casey Shaw, 35, and Callum Shaw, 33, had faced a mandatory three year jail sentence because of their previous burglary convictions. But Recorder Sarah McKeown, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court today (Thursday), ruled there were exceptional circumstances which meant both brothers could be spared immediate jail sentences.

Both men admitted burglary of a bungalow and outbuildings at Scamblesby Filling Station between August 24 and August 28, 2021.

The owner of the filling station was made aware of the burglary after items of his property were found abandoned by the roadside, the court heard. In a victim impact statement which was read out in court, the owner of the filling station put the combined damage, loss of property and loss of work caused by the burglary at around £25,000.

The owner described the impact of losing tools which he had built up over 50 years on his business. "He realised almost every day that something else was gone," the statement added. A set of ashes belonging to a pet dog were also found in the toilet, the court was told.

Forensic evidence from a soft drink can and pillow case linked the brothers to the burglary.

The court heard Casey Shaw, of Foundry Street, Horncastle, had five convictions for dwelling house burglary; and Callum Shaw, of Horncastle Road, Wragby, had four convictions for dwelling house burglary.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Casey Shaw, said his last house burglary was 13 years ago and told the court many of his convictions were from when he was a juvenile.

"There have been no further offences since he last appeared in court," Mr Heath added. "He continues to make good progress and is in work."

Sasha Queffurus, mitigating for Callum Shaw, said the findings of a psychiatric report on her client showed there were exceptional circumstances in his case.

Passing sentence Recorder McKeown said the burglary clearly merited a custodial sentence but added it could be suspended in the personal circumstances of the two defendants.

Casey Shaw was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 250 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Callum Shaw was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He must complete 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.