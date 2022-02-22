No Caption ABCDE EMN-220222-103646001

Mick Bucknall pleaded guilty to breaching Building Regulations in June 2020 and was ordered to pay £15,486.00 of compensation, with additional costs of £2,579.63 and fines of £500 by Lincoln Magistrates Court, to be paid back at a rate of £400 per month.

The court stated that they wanted to concentrate on the compensation for the homeowner, after Mr Bucknall had pleaded guilty to five charges of the work he carried out, which left the homeowner with an unsupported roof, gable wall, unsafe chimney, unsupported large roof light in the kitchen area and several other issues.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the homeowner has had to pay £45,000 to correct Mr Bucknall’s unsafe work, which has also resulted in them selling the property to cover the costs.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220222-103656001

The sentence came after as he went through various legal support before finally pleading guilty last week, nearly two years since Mr Bucknall carried out the unsafe works.

The homeowner contacted a Structural Engineer following the advice from a visitor who suspected the works were not compliant with Building Regulations and upon inspection, the works were deemed unsafe, and props were immediately placed to support the roof, which had no end supports.

Further inspection of the works found that the roof was only supported on a single brick wall at the gable end and on a piece of timber connected to the existing pitched roof, which could not withstand any length of time and could have collapsed and caused serious injury, or worse.