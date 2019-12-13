A man has been charged with four burglaries – including Louth – following a investigations by Lincolnshire Police in the east of the county.

Brady Lee Shaw, aged 41, of Verdale Road, Leicester, was arrested on Monday (December 12) and subsequently charged with burglary at the Post Office in Brakenborough Road, Louth, on May 23 in which an unknown quantity of cigarettes were stolen Incident 12 of May 23 relates.

He was also charged with burglary at a building in High Street, Skegness, on Sunday (December 11), where £400 in cash was stolen (Incident 94 of December 12), as well as burglary with intent to steal at a property in Lumley Road, Skegness, on December 23, 2021 (Inc 42 of 23/12/2021 refers) and burglary at a store in Clacton, Essex on December 24, 2021

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “Investigating burglaries remains a high priority for us as we’re aware of the impact they have on businesses and homeowners.

"I would like to thank thank Skegness CID for their meticulous work put into the crime series and working long hours gathering and presenting the evidence to ensure charges ensued after a lengthy investigation.”