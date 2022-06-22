Nikola Georgiev (inset) has been sentenced to jail at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nikola Georgiev, 29, climbed out of a window of the property in Witham Street after the woman rang her sister and her own mother for help.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the mother was alerted by her four-year-old daughter calling out for her, and then heard noises coming from the lounge.

Nicola Patten, prosecuting, said: "She was terrified there was someone in the house."

Lincoln Crown Court

The mother barricaded herself in a room with her daughter and waited for her sister to arrive at the property on 22 March.

A postman was also recruited to help and a cart was put across the alleyway of the property to stop a means of escape.

Miss Patten said the woman's sister, who also lived at the house, bravely ran inside and shouted "get out of my house."

Georgiev escaped through a window but was found during a police search of the area.

A messy search of the property had taken place, and a number of items were either missing or had been moved in preparation for being taken.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court the mother said: "It terrifies me to think what could have happened."

The court heard she suffers from anxiety and has needed medical treatment following the burglary.

In a second statement her sister added: "Sorry is not enough, I want him to know what he has done to us."

An identity card and wallet containing the name of Nikola Georgiev and his address in Tower Street, Boston, was left behind at the scene in Witham Street.

Following his arrest police linked his finger prints to two earlier burglaries.

The court heard bank cards were taken during the first burglary committed by Georgiev in Sleaford Road, Boston, on 4 March.

A computer, laptop, two rings, two gold chains and £400 cash were among the property stolen during the second burglary admitted by Georgiev in Broadfield Street, Boston, on 21 March.

Georgiev, who listened to the hearing via a Bulgarian interpreter, pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary, and asked for three other burglaries to be taken into consideration during his sentencing.

They included two properties in Paddock Grove, Boston, which were both occupied and ransacked, and a further burglary in Broadfield Street.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court Georgiev had no previous convictions.

Mr Sands said "He came to the UK on 11 January this year. In his home country of Bulgaria he is a qualified baker.

"His intention was to work and send back money to his family. While here he fell into the wrong company in Boston."

Mr Sands said Georgiev faced deportation after his prison sentence and had no intention of returning to the UK.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Georgiev: "In March of this year you broke into six homes in Boston, three on the same day, including three which were occupied."

Judge Pini said the victim in the Witham Street burglary was left "utterly terrified."