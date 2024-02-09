Burglar who stole garden equipment and was stopped in stolen transit van  is jailed

Lincoln Crown Court.

David Evans, 41, was arrested on April 21 on the A1 in Cambridgeshire after police stopped a stolen transit van.

Lincoln Crown Court heard several chainsaws and hedge trimmers, which had been stolen from Whites of Willoughby on the same night, were found inside the van.

Phillip Plant, prosecuting, said property valued at £2,200 was taken from the premises during a 3am commercial burglary in which a padlock was broken and security cables were cut.

Mr Plant said police were alerted by a neighbour who took down the registration plate of a van seen leaving the scene.

Evans was driving the same van when it triggered an AMPR camera on the A1 in Cambridgeshire and was pulled over around 5.20am.

A passenger in the van, John Smith, 46, also admitted to taking part in the burglary.

Checks showed the van was being driven on false number plates and had been stolen from an address in Essex on April 13.

Both men gave no comment interviews to the police.

Smith, of Oak Road, Billericay, Essex, and Evans of Central Avenue, St Austell, Cornwall, admitted the burglary on April 21 this year.

Evans also pleaded guilty to handling the stolen transit van.

Neil Sands, mitigating for both men, said they were in Lincolnshire for a legitimate reason visiting a relative.

Mr Sands argued Smith was suitable for rehabilitation and had a new job to go to, with employers who knew about his conviction.

The court heard Evans had also been"knuckling down," completing a previous suspended sentence order, and had started a new life in Cornwall.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said there was some planning to the burglary.

"This wasn't quite spontaneous as you were equipped for burglary," Judge Sjolin Knight said. "And you did cause some damage."

Judge Sjolin Knight told Evans he was not suitable for rehabilitation because of his previous bad record.

Smith was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.