Burglars steal air rifles, jewellery and even chocolates from advent calendar

Police appeal.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the spate of break-ins across the Sleaford, Grantham and Deeping St James areas.

A spokesman said: “We are keeping an open mind with our investigations at this stage, and while we cannot confirm that they are linked, there are similarities we are considering.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thieves broke into each premises, leaving them in a “ransacked” state having taken property and cash.

The incidents all occurred at some point between 3pm and 9.40pm yesterday (Thursday December 16) when the properties were locked and everyone was out.

The final two incidents were both in Osbournby in Sleaford. The first was incident 374 which took place at an address in London Road in the village at some point between 4pm and 7pm. Jewellery is believed to have been stolen, and a wardrobe door was ripped off its hinges.

The second was incident 424 on High Street at some point between 6.30pm and 9.40pm. Air rifles and computers were reported stolen.

Earlier, incident 257 saw a property in Hereward Way, Deeping St James broken into at around 3.25pm and a quality of cash stolen.

Incident 326 was at a property in High Street, Ropsley. The burglary is believed to have happened at some point between 4.50pm and 5.20pm and watches were stolen. The burglars also took the time to eat the chocolates in the advent calendars at the property, along with some other goods.

The spokesman said: “Anyone who has information about any of these incidents, or can provide CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with us. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white SUV parked nearby at any of the properties at the time of the incidents or just before.

“We would like to remind all residents to take extra care in keeping their property secured. There are a few steps you can take, such as ensuring all doors, windows and access gates are locked, leaving lights on if you are out, and investing in CCTV or a Ring doorbell if you are able.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the relevant incident number for December 16.