Burglars target two homes in Fulbeck

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Fulbeck.

Burglars have targeted two homes in Fulbeck, near Sleaford and stolen jewellery, credit cards and other valuables.

The first incident saw a number of necklaces and two rings taken from a property on Washdyke Lane in Fulbeck on Saturday, November 30.

Police says thieves used a tool to loosen the bottom panel of the back door to help gain access.

“The crime was reported at 8pm and is thought to have take place between 3pm and 7.40pm on that day,” said a spokesman.

A second incident a day later saw a property targeted on Lincoln Road in Fulbeck. The burglary was reported to the force at around 8.15pm.

The thieves smashed a window to gain access to the home and then stole credit cards, and a full and half sovereign from a bedroom upstairs.

Investigators are now appealing for information as they track down those responsible for both of these crimes.

If you live in the area around these properties and have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, you are asked to get in touch.

You can do so by emailing [email protected] and quoting the incident number 363 of Saturday, November 30 and/or 342 of Sunday, December 1.

The spokesman added: “In light of the incidents we want to make sure people are armed with the information they need to help keep their properties safe.

"Here’s a few top tips –

“Consider if your locks need upgrading to a professionally fitted anti-snap lock. You can find a local locksmith on the Master Locksmiths Association website.

We recommend Immobilise where you can log your valuables and record serial numbers – this helps in our investigations and means you are more likely to get your property back if it’s stolen.

By becoming part of your local Neighbourhood Watch, you’ll be joining other like-minded neighbours who, by keeping their eyes and ears open, help to keep potential criminals out of the area. ”

For more information about reducing your risk of burglary, visit the https://www.lincs.police.uk/ section on crime prevention.