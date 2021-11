Quad Bike theft

At around 1am on Sunday November 21 a black Quadzilla quad bike was stolen from the Scopwick area.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been around at the time or have CCTV or doorbell footage of the theft to contact them on 101 quoting incident 40 of November 21.

There was also an attempted break in on Westcliffe Road in the Ruskington area the same night.