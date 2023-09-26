Caistor charity theft 'devastating'

A Caistor charity has had to stop its work tending to 10 and a half acres of its land after thieves stole all its maintenance equipment.

CEO and charity founder​ Pam Hodge at the empty storage container. Items estimated to total £20,000 were stolen last week. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​In the early hours of last Tuesday (September 19) the storage unit at the Rock Foundation in Grimsby Road was broken in to.

Every item of equipment including a tractor, petrol mower and a number of electrical items, was taken amounting to an estimated value of £20,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police say inquiries are ongoing and, at the time of going to press, no arrests had been made.

Charity CEO and founder Pam Hodge said the theft has had a “devastating effect” on staff and residents at the centre, which provides supported living for people with learning disabilities.

“You get things like this and it really knocks you back.

“We have insurance but it won’t cover all the costs. Claiming will also put our premium up and then we have the excess to pay.”

She added: “It has also had an effect on some of our residents, who now fear people will break into their home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The centre currently has seven residents as well as 20 people who use the day services over five days a week.

Pam said: “Our residents and service users enjoy getting out and working in the grounds, not just for themselves, but for the whole community to enjoy.

“That will all have to be put on hold now.”

However, Pam has praised the community for the response following the theft.

The Rock Foundation runs a cafe at the centre which is well supported by the Caistor community – and visitors from further afield – and a number of donations have been handed in since the theft became known.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pam said: “The Caistor community has made us feel really at home here and we can’t thank them enough for the support they are giving us.

“We even have not one but two gofundme pages set up for us to replace the equipment.”

Links to the funding pages are:

and

Links can also be found on the Rock Caistor Facebook page.

Stallingborough Power Station has chosen the Rock Foundation as its charity of the year and it too has been in touch offering additional support.

Pam said: “They have offered to strengthen the storage container and repair the gate to the site which was damaged. They have also donated £1,000 which we are so grateful for.”