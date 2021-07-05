Call for better security after woman believed to be a dead body is discovered in Skegness car park

Cars area parking overnight in Princes Car Park, leaving litter and causing concern for passing dog walkers.

Tony Turner said his wife was out walking their dogs around 7am on Monday morning when she came across what she thought was a dead body in Princes Car Park.

Emergency services were informed and an ambulance called.

"My wife said from the position the woman was in, with arms and legs at unusual angles, it looked like she had been dumped out of a car," said Mr Turner.. "The woman was also covered in mud,"

However, he said the woman started to respond within the 30 minutes they were waiting for the ambulance.

Police have now confirmed a woman in her 30s was detained under the mental health act and was taken to hospital.

In spite of the outcome, Mr Turner says his wife found the incident "scary" and called for better surveillance of the area.

"I emailed the council last week about the problems caused by people staying the night in their cars in the car park and making people taking their dogs for an early walk pass between drunken men sitting on chairs by their cars," said Mr Turner.

"The car parks need better security - no they need some security.

"At the end of Princes Car Park - at the south end of Skegness, there is a driveway to the gates closing a field and the path along the dunes. This piece is outside the marked area of the car park.

"Cars parking there are not seen form the car park and they don't pay.

"At weekends, this area if used by people sleeping in their cars, and the field and dunes - signed as no camping - are camped in - even though there are no toilets. The dunes and coppice areas are open toilets.

"This week my wife found what she thought was a dead body, last week she had to negotiate between camp chairs with semi-sleeping drunks.

"if we didn't have two largish dogs she would be very scared, but as it is she feels very uneasy.

"Skegness council needs to tighten up on safety and security."