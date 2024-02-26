Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The force is backing the Stop! Think Fraud campaign which aims to provide consistent, clear and robust anti-fraud advice to the public.

Alongside this public messaging, the Economic Crime Unit is targeting the offenders who cause harm, making fraud a priority within the force. With the support of officers and staff from CID, Intelligence, Proactive and Local Policing, four days of action have concentrated on seeking out fraudsters to bring them to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This activity was supported by Operation Henhouse, a National Economic Crime Centre initiative to provide funding to allow forces to undertake additional operational activity against fraudsters.

A new police campaign has been launched to prevent fraud.

Detective Inspector Georgia McCormack said, “This has been a month long period of intensive targeting of outstanding offenders under Operation Henhouse.

"We know however that fraud happens day in, day out and our efforts to pursue those responsible will continue. Fraud affects huge numbers of people, including the most vulnerable in our communities.

"The impact on victims can be devastating, both financially and emotionally. It’s vital that we prioritise fraud, pursue offenders, and keep people safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want to send a clear message to those who commit fraud, that this invasive and upsetting crime will not be tolerated.”

Through this campaign, police will educate the county with messages on what fraud is and what to look out for, and engage victims on how to report with signposting to relevant organisations for further advice and support.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones is also empowering communities to identify and report fraud through the distribution of free fraud and scam prevention packs.

The pack includes materials such as door stickers and information leaflets and is designed to equip communities with the essential tools and knowledge to identify and report fraud. Click here to request your free pack.

Ten golden rules to prevent fraud are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 Be suspicious of all ‘too good to be true’ offers and deals. There are no guaranteed get-rich-quick schemes.

2 Don’t agree to offers or deals immediately. Insist on time to get independent or legal advice before making a decision.

3 Don’t hand over money or sign anything until you’ve checked someone’s credentials and their company’s.

4 Never send money to anyone you don’t know or trust, whether in the UK or abroad, or use methods of payment you’re not comfortable with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Never give banking or personal details to anyone you don’t know or trust. This information is valuable so make sure you protect it.

6 Always log on to a website directly rather than clicking on links in an email.

7 Don’t just rely on glowing testimonials. Find solid, independent evidence of a company’s success.

8 Always get independent or legal advice if an offer involves money, time or commitment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9 If you spot a scam or have been scammed, report it and get help.

10 Don’t be embarrassed about reporting a scam. Because the scammers are cunning and clever there’s no shame in being deceived. By reporting it, you'll make it more difficult for them to deceive others.