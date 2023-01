Lincolnshire Police is today (Friday, January 13) dealing with a cannabis grow at an address in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police.

Officers executed a warrant at the address in Sleaford Road this morning.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are on scene at an address in Sleaford Road, Boston, after proactive work by officers led to the discovery of a cannabis grow.”

Advertisement

“We remain on scene while the electricity supply is made safe, and we are removing the plants,” they added.