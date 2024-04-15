Cannabis grow found in Rasen

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed a man was arrested on Saturday (April 13) following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Market Rasen.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
The former health centre building in Market Rasen's Gordon Field where 400 cannabis plants were found. Image: Dianne TuckettThe former health centre building in Market Rasen's Gordon Field where 400 cannabis plants were found. Image: Dianne Tuckett
The former health centre building in Market Rasen's Gordon Field where 400 cannabis plants were found. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Around 400 plants in differing levels of maturity were found inside various rooms of the disused, former health centre building in Gordon Field and police day it was thanks to intelligence provided by members of the public this cannabis grow was discovered.

The 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of cultivating a class B controlled drug has since been released on bail.

Police have confirmed the grow has been dismantled and that inquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Mike Head from the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “We would like to thank the local community for the intelligence they have provided.

“Work is now ongoing to progress investigations and we would encourage people to continue providing intelligence either through the local NPT or via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."