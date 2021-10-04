Cannabis grower could face deportation after jail sentence

Gkeralt Gkisti

The property in Park Road attracted suspicion after the electricity supply company investigated a report of high energy usage in the area.

Tom Welshman, prosecuting, said that police visited the property on 27 August this year and discovered three of the upstairs rooms had been converted to grow cannabis.

Fans, ducts and lighting had been installed and the electricity meter had been bypassed.

A total of 128 cannabis plants were found growing inside which potentially could have produced a top value of £107,000 worth of cannabis if sold in street deals.

Gkeralt Gkisti, 25, was found inside the house but made a run for it when he saw the officers.

Mr Welshman said: “The defendant attempted to escape. He was detained there and then.”

Gkeralt Gkisti, who was living at the address in Park Road, Boston, admitted charges of being concerned in the production of cannabis and unlawfully abstracting electricity.

He was jailed for two years and is likely to face deportation when he is released. £300 found inside the house was ordered to be forfeited along with the equipment used to grow the plants.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told him: “This was a relatively sophisticated set-up. You were clearly performing an operational role. You were in charge of this grow and could come and go as you pleased.”

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said Gkisti came to the UK on a Greek passport and initially worked in a restaurant but left because he was not paid.