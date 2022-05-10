Car driver involved in crash with lorry near Boston was over drink-drive limit, court told

Boston Magistrates' Court

Jack Kirk, 21, of Castlegate, Gipsey Bridge, Boston, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said he was arrested after providing a positive breath test at the scene of a traffic collision in Main Road, Brothertoft, at 5.35am, on Sunday, October 31.

In hospital, the court was told, a blood test gave a reading of 109 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the legal limit of 80mlg.

Kirk was disqualified from driving for 16 months, but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 16 weeks.