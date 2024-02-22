Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from Heckington Fen.

Sometime between 4.55pm and 5.55pm yesterday (Wednesday), a parked black Mazda 6 Estate was reported to have been stolen from Littleworth Drive.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or if you have dash cam or CCTV footage available, contact PC Denton by emailing [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting incident 343 of 21 February.