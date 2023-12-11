Caravan burglaries are down 53 per cent in the latest statistics released by Lincolsnhire Police.

The dramatic reduction in crime along the coast comes alongside a further fall of 30 per cent on home burglaries.

Statistics show 129 incidents of caravan burglaries were recorded in 2022 down to 61. Burglaries at residential properties were down to 260 from 369 incidents in 2022.

Police have attributed their sucess to Operation Songlark, coupled with the Beating Burglary Together campaign, which featured new and innovative ways to deter and pursue offenders.

This included advising the public what do to continue to help reduce the risk of burglary.

Operation Songlark was a coordinated multi-agency response to the issue of caravan burglary and part of our wider Summertime Policing Plan. Actions included:

Increased patrols of both uniform and plain clothes officers,

Drone support with heat-seeking capability to target those moving around site during the night,

Additional resources, brought in from other areas.

In addition to the extra resources, police worked with East Lindsey District Council and local Caravan Park owners.

Chief Inspector for East Lindsey, Lee St Quinton, said, “We are extremely grateful for the invaluable support of East Lindsey District Council and every member of the Caravan Park Watch scheme.

"We are very lucky on the Lincolnshire coast to have people who understand what we are trying to do, and play their part in helping to make Lincolnshire safe.

"This collaborative effort has all been coordinated by the local officers who have done a really good job in engaging the public.”

The aim of the Summertime Policing Plan was to make the coastal district the safest place to live, work and visit.

Chief Insp St Quinton said, “The role of the public cannot be underestimated.

"We are very grateful for the positive actions and reports of intelligence that have helped us achieve this reduction in burglary. However, one victim will always be one too many.

"We will continue to make arrests, robustly investigate and bring offenders to justice. Alongside this we will take every opportunity to seek the support of our communities in reporting anything suspicious and following our crime reduction recommendations.”

For advice on detering caravan crime, visit .lincs.police.uk