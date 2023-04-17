Register
Case adjourned of woman charged with  attempted murder of two 10-year-old boys

The case of a woman charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a Lincolnshire village has been adjourned until later this month.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 24 April.

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, on the afternoon of 29 November after reports of a concern for safety.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was this morning (Monday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom and no pleas were entered.

She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Siward James-Moore, and McEvoy was represented by Mark Knowles.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 24 April.

The case has been provisionally listed for a five day trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 May.

McEvoy remains remanded into custody.

Lincolnshire Police previously confirmed that from around 4.30pm on Tuesday 29 November, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the Fold Hill property which continued for several hours.

A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.