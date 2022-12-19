The case of a woman charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in Friskney has been adjourned until February.

Lincoln Crown Court

Police were called to a flat on Fold Hill on the afternoon of November 29 after reports of a concern for safety.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The case of Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was listed at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday but she was excused being present in the courtroom and no pleas were entered.

She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Siward James-Moore, and McEvoy was represented by James Horne.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on February 16. The case was provisionally listed for a five day trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on May 15. McEvoy remains remanded into custody.

Police previously confirmed that around 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 29, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the Fold Hill property which continued for several hours.