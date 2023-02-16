Case of woman charged with the attempted murder of two boys is adjourned

The case of a woman charged with attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed in a Lincolnshire village has been adjourned until later this month.

Lincoln Crown Court.

It was an incident that shocked a village community in November last year.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to a flat on Fold Hill, Friskney, between Skegness and Boston, on the afternoon of 29 November after reports of a concern for safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ann Marie McEvoy, 39, of Church Walk, Colchester, was arrested shortly after 1am the next day after an eight hour stand-off in which armed officers were present.

Neither of the boys, who can not be named for legal reasons, was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

McEvoy's case was this morning (Thursday) listed at Lincoln Crown Court but she was excused being present in the courtroom and no pleas were entered.

She faces two charges of attempted murder on the two children and is also charged with one count of attempted grievous bodily harm on an emergency worker and threatening a person with a offensive weapon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Michael Cranmer-Brown, and McEvoy was represented by Mark Knowles.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 February.

The case has been provisionally listed for a five day trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 May.

McEvoy remains remanded into custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire Police previously confirmed that from around 4.30pm on Tuesday 29 November, specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the Fold Hill property which continued for several hours.

Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am (November 30) and a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 10-year-old boys sustained stab wounds in the incident and both were taken to hospital, but neither was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A force spokesperson said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.