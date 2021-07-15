Caught on camera: Council opens new front in war on fly-tipping and littering

North Lincolnshire Council.

Residents across the area are now being asked to do their bit to help the council catch people committing these acts of anti-social behaviour, by uploading photos and videos here.Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Fly-tipping, littering, dog fouling, none of it is acceptable here in North Lincolnshire.

“I make no apologies for adding to the arsenal we have available to us to deter people from doing this.

“I’ve said it before and I will keep saying it - it is not acceptable for people to fly-tip or drop litter or not clean up after their dog. To then expect that someone else will clear up after them and pick up the bill for doing so is maddening.

“Residents across the area are rightly angry about it and we will do everything we can to make North Lincolnshire uncomfortable - and costly - for people who choose to act in this selfish and unacceptable way.”

This latest offensive comes as it is revealed the council’s enforcement team have handed out more than 1,000 fines to people caught dropping litter or not picking up after their dogs.

The milestone of 1,030 fixed penalty notices was reached at the end of May – meaning an average of 147 a month - or 30 fines a week.

Working with partners LA Support, enforcement officers patrolling the region hand out fines to anyone caught dropping, throwing or depositing litter and leaving it on the ground.

This includes anyone throwing litter out of a vehicle. Since April there have been 202 incidents of littering from vehicles witnessed and investigated by officers with fines either issued on the spot or by post.

This is part of the more than £1million a year spent by the council cleaning up after other people – including dealing with at least 50 fly-tipping cases every week.

This work is already supported by more than 1,000 community-minded volunteer litter pickers who cover the length and breadth of North Lincolnshire – supporting the council in the war on litter louts.

Now, the launch of the new portal will allow residents to share any videos or images they have of people fly-tipping or dropping litter so the council’s environmental protection teams can pursue the offenders.

Coun Waltham added: “We have introduced a series of measures to enforce our zero-tolerance policy when it comes to environmental crime, and we will keep adding to that until people have more respect for the area.

“We are currently issuing 30 fines a week for littering and dealing with 50 cases of fly-tipping - clearly more needs to be done so we have launched this online portal when people can help us by sharing their videos – where there is clear evidence we will pursue them.”

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We are not messing around when it comes to fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling - it is a blight on our many beautiful communities. Dog fouling alone is a serious health hazard.

"We will continue to enforce these policies until people realise that we will not accept this behaviour."