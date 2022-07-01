Caught on camera - police appeal after alleged shop theft

Do you recognise these men?

Two men with dark hair and beards allegedly entered the second-hand shop in the Seathorne Chapel Community Hall at Winthorpe after 3.30pm on Saturday, June 18.

A police spokesman said: “It’s believed one of the males distracted the staff member while the other entered a ‘staff only’ area and stole a mobile phone.

“We would like to speak to the men in the photograph in connection with the incident.”

If you can help identify them or have any other information that can assist enquiries, you are asked to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 314 of June 18 in the subject line.