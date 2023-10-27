CCTV boost for Sleaford

An extra £58,000 of funding has been secured to pay for additional and upgraded CCTV cameras to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in areas of Sleaford identified as hot spots by local residents.

The CCTV monitoring room for Sleaford - funding has been secured to upgrade and expand the camera coverage of the town (pictured).

The £58,000 bid by Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, in partnership with North

Kesteven District Council has now been given the green light by the Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional funding will be used to tackle crime and keep communities safe by upgrading the seven CCTV cameras in and around the town centre based on local concerns.

Other funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is in place to add additional cameras – with the enhanced equipment across all of them enabling better screen resolution so footage is more useable in prosecutions.

The successful Sleaford project is part of three bids put forward by the PCC to fight crime across Lincolnshire – bringing a total of £992,655 into the county for a raft of projects designed to keep the streets safe, battle anti-social behaviour and improve safety for women and girls.

Among the other projects given the green light is Home Safe – a scheme which offers women and girls who feel threatened a token which can be exchanged with a partner taxi firm for a free ride home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted we have been successful, once again, in bringing extra money into Lincolnshire, and Sleaford specifically, to benefit its residents,” said Mr Jones.

“I’m particularly pleased with the range of projects and the number of communities that will benefit from this additional funding,” said Mr Jones.

“I think it demonstrates the innovative thinking and determination being applied to driving down anti-social behaviour, keeping our streets safe and providing additional practical help to those who feel vulnerable.

“I will continue to fight for every available penny in my commitment to keeping our county as one of the safest places to live in the UK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Kesteven District Council Executive Member for Corporate and Community Services Coun Sally Tarry said the upgrade and expansion is “a really positive investment” in helping local communities stay safe and continue to feel safe.