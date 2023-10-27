CCTV boost for Sleaford
The £58,000 bid by Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, in partnership with North
Kesteven District Council has now been given the green light by the Government.
The additional funding will be used to tackle crime and keep communities safe by upgrading the seven CCTV cameras in and around the town centre based on local concerns.
Other funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is in place to add additional cameras – with the enhanced equipment across all of them enabling better screen resolution so footage is more useable in prosecutions.
The successful Sleaford project is part of three bids put forward by the PCC to fight crime across Lincolnshire – bringing a total of £992,655 into the county for a raft of projects designed to keep the streets safe, battle anti-social behaviour and improve safety for women and girls.
Among the other projects given the green light is Home Safe – a scheme which offers women and girls who feel threatened a token which can be exchanged with a partner taxi firm for a free ride home.
“I am delighted we have been successful, once again, in bringing extra money into Lincolnshire, and Sleaford specifically, to benefit its residents,” said Mr Jones.
“I’m particularly pleased with the range of projects and the number of communities that will benefit from this additional funding,” said Mr Jones.
“I think it demonstrates the innovative thinking and determination being applied to driving down anti-social behaviour, keeping our streets safe and providing additional practical help to those who feel vulnerable.
“I will continue to fight for every available penny in my commitment to keeping our county as one of the safest places to live in the UK.”
North Kesteven District Council Executive Member for Corporate and Community Services Coun Sally Tarry said the upgrade and expansion is “a really positive investment” in helping local communities stay safe and continue to feel safe.
“We hope that both the upgrades and the new cameras will be complete by spring next year,” she said.