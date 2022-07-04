The image of the man police wish to speak to in connection with a theft in Boston.

A force spokesperson said: “We are looking to identify the man in the image after a mobile phone was stolen from the YMCA in Boston.

“On Saturday 25 June, a male described as having a medium build with short black hair and facial hair entered the store on Strait Bargate.

"It’s reported the suspect entered a staff only area at around 5.17pm and stole a mobile phone.

“The suspect was wearing a black puffer style jacket, a white t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time of the incident.

“We would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries."