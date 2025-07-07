CCTV image released following bomb hoax on train from Skegness to Nottingham

Officers investigating a man who threatened to detonate a grenade on a train from Skegness to Nottingham have today released this image in connection.

British Transport Police say that at around 4.40pm on Sunday, May 18, a train guard on board the train asked a man to stop swearing. The man proceeded to take a grenade from his bag before pulling the pin, although the grenade did not detonate. He later claimed to be joking, though continued to act in a threatening manner towards other passengers on the train. The man then left the train at Boston. Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation. Anyone who recognises him or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 392 of 18 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.