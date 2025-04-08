CCTV image released in connection with robbery at Ulceby Cross petrol station

Lincolnshire Police believe these men could help them with their investigation into a robbery at Ulceby Cross petrol station.

Lincolnshire Police has released CCTV image in connection with a robbery at Ulceby Cross petrol station.

Footage shows three men whp police believe may have information that will assist their investigation. The men visited a nearby Starbucks shortly after the robbery occurred on Saturday, January 11.

The robbery was reported after 3.20am, when several masked men forced their way into the petrol station threatening staff before stealing cigarettes and fleeing from the area.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who can identify the men or has any information that will assist the investigation into this “violent and frightening robbery”.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and remains on police bail.

Anyone who has any information that will help identify the men in the footage or any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected], wuoting Incident 38 of 11 January.