Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV image released of man following burglary in Winthorpe

Lincolnshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Winthorpe.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:52 am
Have you seen this man? Call police on 101.
Have you seen this man? Call police on 101.

The incident was reported to have happened during the early hours of Sunday morning on Count Alan Road.

Access was gained to a home and various items stolen including a handbag.

The man is described as white, medium build, with facial hair, wearing a white Nike top with a sleeveless dark Nike jacket.

Call 101 quoting incident reference number 145 of 28 August if you can help.