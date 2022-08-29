CCTV image released of man following burglary in Winthorpe
Lincolnshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Winthorpe.
The incident was reported to have happened during the early hours of Sunday morning on Count Alan Road.
Access was gained to a home and various items stolen including a handbag.
The man is described as white, medium build, with facial hair, wearing a white Nike top with a sleeveless dark Nike jacket.
Call 101 quoting incident reference number 145 of 28 August if you can help.