Charitable trust in Boston facing legal bill 'in the thousands' following illegal encampment - appeal launched

A charitable trust that oversees areas of parkland in and around Boston says it is facing a legal bill of thousands of pounds following an illegal encampment earlier this week.

Boston Woods Trust has launched an appeal to help meet the cost of dealing with the encroachment, which took place at Jenny’s Wood, in Wyberton, from Monday (April 14) to Wednesday.

Speaking yesterday, Frances Brooks, honorary secretary for the trust, told The Standard the encampment comprised more than 20 caravans.

“After consultation with the police and Boston Borough Council, the trustees decided to take civil action against them to ensure their swift removal,” she said. “Bailiffs served them with an eviction order on Tuesday, and the bailiffs, supported by police, were on site on Wednesday morning to oversee their departure. They had all left by lunch time on Wednesday,” she said.

Damage to part's of Jenny's Wood, in Wyberton, following the illegal encampment.

“Some damage was caused at the entrances, and a few trees have been cut down,” she continued. “The meadow looks in a sorry state and we can assume damage to the flora and fauna.

“However, the mess can be cleared up, and, due to our prompt action, the damage has been limited. But solicitors and bailiffs come at a price and the bill will be in the thousands which we can ill afford.”

Speaking today as she shared photographs from the site, she added: “We are pleased that the damage was mainly limited to them removing trees and posts to gain access. The entrance has been repaired and they left most of their mess bagged around the site so the clean-up was not too bad. Thanks to the (council’s) Fly-Swat team for taking it away.

“We are now just left with the bill, but it was the right way to go to get the site cleared so promptly and before the holiday weekend.”

Anyone who can support the trust is asked to support its gofundme page.

At the time of writing, more than £1,900 had already been donated towards a £5,000 target, with almost 100 donations made.