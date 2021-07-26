Charity "saddened" at vandalism and theft

The wishing well at Bransby Horses was stolen from.

Bransby Horses has fallen victim to several cases of theft and vandalism after spare change was stolen from the charity's wishing well on site while they were closed to the public.

In addition, the charity has also seen a spate of vandalism in which 13 in-memorium plaques have been damaged.

Bransby Horses has said that they are "deeply saddened" by the incidents and are currently taking steps to fix the damage, while trying to discourage further acts of vandalism and theft.

A spokesman said: "As a charity we rely solely on support from donations to keep the charity going, so any loss of income through theft or damaged caused due to vandalism has a huge detrimental impact."

"Many regular visitors know that we have a wishing well on site near our children’s play park and we encourage visitors to donate spare change and make a wish. We are sad to report the contents of our wishing well were recently stolen.

"Not only is it distressing to know someone would go to these lengths to steal from a charity, but the spare change people toss into the well soon adds up and provides essential funding to help us continue our work rescuing and rehabilitating equines in need.

"In addition to the recent theft, we have had our in-memorium plaques are a way for our supporters to remember their loved ones and provides them with somewhere special to visit.

"We discovered some of the plaques had been kicked down while others have been scratched rendering the inscriptions illegible. It is heartbreaking to know someone has attacked these plaques.

"Furthermore, there is a cost involved to fix or replace the plaques and as you can imagine, this completely unforeseen spending will have an impact on the charity’s finances."