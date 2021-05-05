Chief Constable: ‘At this point in time we have no plans to close any of our stations’

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward.

The message comes after speculation on social media concerning supposed plans to close some smaller police stations and/or local hubs across the Force estate.

In a statement issued today (Wednesday), Chief Constable Haward said: “At this point in time we have no plans to close any of our stations.

“I’m not sure where this information has come from, but it is incorrect.

“We are always looking at ways in which we can better engage with our communities but, right now, that does not include any plans to close any police buildings or stations.

“As we are still in the pre-election period, I can’t comment any further but wanted to make sure the correct information is out there and I would appreciate if people could refrain from speculation which might undermine public confidence in Lincolnshire Police.