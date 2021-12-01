Christmas decorations vandalised in Alford town centre

Police are appealing for information after Christmas decorations in the centre of Alford were damaged late on Tuesday night (November 30). EMN-210112-145407001

A giant penguin bauble in the town’s Market Place, into which people could climb inside and have their picture taken, was partially destroyed between 7.15pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday November 30.

Lincolnshire Police say they will be reviewing CCTV as they investigate, and are asking any members of the public with information to come forward.

If you think you can help the investigation, call 101 and quote incident number 118 of December 1, or email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.

