Christmas Drink-Drug Drive Campaign: 'We can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere'

The tragic consequences of drink-drug driving are outlined in a chilling video released for the launch of Lincolnshire Police’s Christmas road safety campaign.

Operation Limit 2, which starts today (December 1), warns people of the penalties if they are caught during the intensive period of enforcement across the county this festive period.

In the video, Sgt Mike Templeman talks about the trauma a family experience when police tell them their loved one has died in a road accident.

Sgt Templeman outlines the harrowing duty of delivering the message to a family of a person who has died in a fatal collision.

Lincolnshire Police have launched their Christmas Drug-Drive Campaign.

He explains: “When you approach the house, sometimes you can hear people laughing inside. And it just makes it all the more horrendous knowing that what you're about to tell them is going to stop that laughter."

Officers will be carrying out extra patrols with checkpoints at key locations for drink and drug testing.

Inspector Jason Baxter of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere. That’s the message we want to get across to every driver on Lincolnshire’s roads.

"If the threat of being caught is not deterrent enough, we will be giving an insight into how we approach the truly heart-breaking job of letting a family know that their loved one has lost their life as a result of a collision. Don’t let it be your fault. Take care each and every time you get behind the wheel.”

If you drink or drug drive, you are more likely to be in a collision. In 2022, three fatal collisions and 41 serious injury collisions were as a result of drink/drug driving.