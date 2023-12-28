Register
Christmas presents returned to family following suspected burglary in Louth

Christmas presents suspected to have been stolen following a burglary in Louth were returned in time for Christmas, with two arrested.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Dec 2023, 08:46 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 08:46 GMT
Lincolnshire Police.

A family were staying at Kenwick Park Lodges on Christmas Eve when offenders allegedly entered their lodge, before stealing car keys and leaving with their vehicle, which contained the family's Christmas presents.

Lincolsnhire Police then spotted the vehicle on the A46 north of Lincoln 15 minutes after the call came in, and it stopped close to a field.

A 39-year-old woman found in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, while a 35-year-old man ran from the vehicle but was swiftly tracked and detained by the force’s Police Dog Bane.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and various traffic offences.

Both the woman and man have been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire.

The presents were recovered and returned to the family by one of Lincolnshire Police’s officers, in time for Christmas Day.