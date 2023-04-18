Churches in Lincolnshire urged to take steps to prevent metal theft

​Churches in Lincolnshire are being urged to take steps to prevent metal theft following a spate of incidents.

​High demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in metal prices, has seen several churches already affected by theft in the first quarter of 2023.

The recent incidents of metal theft combined with a challenging economic backdrop has raised concerns there could be an increase in criminal activity putting churches at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, claims rose by 26 percent following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, prompting fears churches will again be targeted.

Ecclesiastical is urging churches across the country to carry out reviews of their security arrangements as a result of the recent increase. The specialist insurer recommends measures including the use of security lights, roof alarms, additional lighting to increase surveillance levels, use of anti-climb paint and CCTV to help deter thefts.

Some churches and heritage properties that have been victims of metal theft incidents have replaced stolen materials with alternatives, such as stainless steel, which are less appealing to criminals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The insurer requires customers to have security marking systems such as SmartWater, which has been proven to help with successful prosecution of metal thieves, in place as part of its policy and for policy conditions to be followed.

Detective Chief Supt Taylor head of Opal, the National Intelligence unit for Organised Acquisitive crime, said: “The impact of this type of crime is significant. Not only does it result in the loss of the metal and the subsequent cost of replacement but also causes upset and disruption to members of the community at their place of worship. Opal work with law enforcement across the country as well as partners to combat this type of criminality.