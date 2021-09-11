Clampdown on anti-social behaviour linked to street drinking in Skegness

A special operation took place in Skegness to deter the anti-social behaviour associated with street drinking.

The operation in four areas of the town where drinkers congregate saw police working with East Lindsey District Council anti-social behaviour offers and Skegness Town Council.

Teams spoke to drinkers they found in Roman Bank, Lumley Road, High Street and Grand Parade and also to business owners operating nearby who are concerned customers may be deterred by the anti-social behaviour.

ASB diaries were distributed to provide evidence for the police and East Lindsey District Council to take action and advice given regarding what and when to report.

There is no law just for street drinkers and Skegness does not have a public space protection order banning alcohol consumption.

However, the council can invoke a PSPO if they can evidence it to stop ASB.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh joined the operation during the day. "It would be difficult to enforce a PSPO in Skegness due to the amount of businesses who sell alcohol i.e. vodka slushes on the sea front," he explained.

"We focus on littering, public order offences and foul and abusive language.

"The aim of this week's operation was to challenge people who street drink to tidy up after themselves and be mindful of when and where they congregate, as large groups of people can be intimidating for others.

"We engaged with local businesses and residents to provide ASB diaries and to encourage continued reporting.

"We also reminded people that we need evidence to progress complaints through the courts - calling the police or the council will ensure attendance but will not be sufficient to prosecute.

"If people want to resolve the issue of ASB they need to provide signed statements that we can use as evidence.

"We will continue to work with partner agencies to address community concerns and find a long term solution for ASB in the town centre."

Skegness Mayor Coun Trevor Burnham joined the team on Roman Bank.

He said: "I have had a few conversations with the police and the local businesses in that area regarding street drinkers and anti-social behaviour.