Clean-up at bank in Boston after graffiti with offensive language left on side of historic building

Bank Street, Boston, after the graffiti had been left on the side of HSBC.

Graffiti – including offensive language – was painted on the side of the HSBC building, in Market Place.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council said a member of staff spotted the graffiti on Sunday and action was taken ‘first thing’ today to cover it.

A spokesman for HSBC said the matter has been reported to the police.

The address – 53 and 54 Market Place – is Grade II listed with Historic England, meaning it is classed as of ‘special interest’.

The building dates from the early 18th century, though has gone through a number of alterations during its lifetime. It is also located within Boston’s Conservation Area.