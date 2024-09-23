Closure orders handed to shops selling illegal tobacco products and vapes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Sellers of these goods are extremely persistent”

A police and Trading Standards operation to target individuals allegedly selling counterfeit items has seen two shops closed in Spalding.

Djema, in New Road, and Kubus, in Station Street, have both been issued closure orders to run for three months.

Speaking about the operation carried out on September 17, Sgt Callum Corder from South Holland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “In close collaboration with our Trading Standards partners we have assisted in imposing three closure orders on properties involved in the sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes.

Counterfeit goods seized from Djema, Westlode Street, Spalding.

“Our community has expressed concerns about the products being sold at these premises, and to address the problem we have been collaborating with multiple agencies in the background, to gather the relevant evidence to achieve these closure orders granted by the court this week.

“My team will act robustly with other agencies to disrupt this criminality in line with the current South Holland Policing plan and priorities”.

Lincs Police said that making a closure order was necessary to prevent further criminal activity on the premises. These orders will be in place until midnight on December 17, 2024.

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer commented: “This is the latest round of shop closures in the South Holland area. Sellers of these goods are extremely persistent. My officers are currently conducting separate investigations into the criminal offences that were the subject of these Closure Orders.

Counterfeit tobacco and vapes seized from Djema, Westlode Street, Spalding.

“The sale of these goods undermines the interests of law-abiding retailers who do not compete on a level playing field.

“Trading Standards will continue to work closely with Police in Spalding and across the county.”

The order prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering the property with a few exceptions to allow maintenance. If those involved do anything they are prohibited from doing by this order, they are liable for arrest and could receive up to 51 week in prison, or a fine, or both.