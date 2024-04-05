Coastal crime and street drinking target of East Coast Policing Plan

The East Coast Policing Plan.

​​Lincolnshire Police’s neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) have set out eight new accessible plans for each area of the county how they will keep communities safe.

The three areas in the neighbourhood policing plan that police will focus on are 'stop crime and antisocial behaviour’, ‘protect people from harm’ and ‘help those in need’.

Here in the Lincolnshire Wolds, our area has been recognised as one of the most scenic areas of the East Midlands, and the Wolds Policing Plan will see the NPT work with local schools to educate children about safety, educate people around the safe use of bicycle and e-scooters, and using specialist investigative teams and the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) to tackle rural crime.

Operation Deepdale has also begun to address the ongoing issues of drug supply and the related antisocial behaviour and criminality, and dispersal orders will continue to be used to tackle antisocial behaviour and serious violence in the Wolds area.

Operation California will operate to combat the use of recreational drugs during the nighttime economy in the Wolds district, and the NPT has pledged to work closely with licensees and local councils to reduce violence against women and girls and the harm associated with the excessive consumption of alcohol.

The NPT will tackle travelling criminals using our roads by liaising with other forces and using technology such as ANPR to deploy the right resources at the right time, as well as working with communities most affected by speeding and antisocial use of vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, the NPT plans to reduce anti-social behaviour with the issuing of Community Protection Warning Notices, Unacceptable Behaviour Warning Letters, and Community Behaviour Orders, as well as working to reduce street drinking by teaming up with East Lindsey District Council, housing associations, and the British Transport Police).

The NPT plans to continue Operation Atlantis, working with HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and ELDC to encourage partners, retails premises and concessions along the seafront to promote the use of the Sandi Starfish wristband to reunite missing children with their parents.

The team will also continue Operation Seabird, the national multiagency initiative set up to deal with coastal crime such as damage to Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), disturbance to protected wildlife, and habitats with the help of specialist Rural Crime Action Team, as well as working together with East Lindsey District Council to create a safe environment for those attending organised car meets.

‘Protecting from harm’ will see Operation California continued on the coast, working closely with the licensing team, licensees, and local councils to educate on the dangers of drink-spiking, as well as working with local hotels to launch a hotel watch scheme which will be very similar to caravan park watch.

Inspector Jacqueline Evans of the Neighbourhood Policing – East Coast team said: “Last year saw the launch of the Summertime Policing Plan which is a structured approach.

"This year’s plan will look to take on the successes of last year and improve and build on those.

"We aim to work together with several teams both within the force and our external partners.

“We will continue to work with the Roads Policing Unit to keep our roads safe and deny criminals the use of the coastal road network.

“Our officers work incredibly hard throughout the year, and I am proud to be part of such a fantastic team of people. By working in partnership with other agencies, I am confident that we can provide a safe place for people to live, work and visit.