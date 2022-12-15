Community priorities for new neighbourhood policing inspector in North Kesteven

North Kesteven has a new inspector in charge of Neighbourhood Policing.

Rachel Blackwell, the new Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for North Kesteven.

Rachel Blackwell joined Lincolnshire Police in January 2000 as a 22-year-old probationer and has worked in Neighbourhood Policing around the county for the majority of her time.

She looked forward to getting stuck in with the NK Team, split between North Hykeham and Sleaford Police Stations and a vast geographical area to cover.

Insp Blackwell explained: "Offenders who pose a threat or risk to the wellbeing of our community sit high on my agenda. My time in this area has shown that there is much we can do in terms of doggedly pursuing the very small minority of offenders that sit within otherwise quiet and enjoyable residential areas. Those offenders can very quickly make others’ lives a misery as they have no concern for committing crime or behaving threateningly/with menace.”

She said youth disorder persists and will need more policing, while drug dealing exists at a street level in small pockets with dealers from out of the county setting up in homes of vulnerable people.

"We have recently enacted four significant drug warrants, making several arrests and seizing significant quantities of Class A drugs and cash,” said Insp Blackwell.