North Kesteven residents are being reminded that they may benefit from a process called a Community Trigger if they are experiencing continued anti-social behaviour in their communities.

NKDC reconfirms its support of the Community Trigger process to resolve anti-social behaviour..

North Kesteven District Council has this week reaffirmed its commitment to the Community Trigger process.

Working with ASB Help – a national charity which provides advice and support to victims of anti-social behaviour – councils, police and registered social housing providers in Lincolnshire have overhauled their Community Trigger policy.

The aim of doing this is to provide an improved service to victims who are experiencing persistent anti-social behaviour.

The Community Trigger protects victims of persistent anti-social behaviour, providing them the right to request a formal review of their case.

If the local threshold is met, an anti-social behaviour case review is carried out.

This brings together councils, police, and registered social housing providers to take a collaborative, problem solving approach to find a solution to the ongoing anti-social behaviour. Additional agencies may also be involved such as mental health or drug and alcohol services.

Case review panels will be chaired by an independent representative with no prior involvement in the case to ensure impartiality throughout.

Any victim of anti-social behaviour can utilise the Community Trigger, or if they wish to, victims can get another person to act on their behalf such as a carer, family member or local councillor. Victims can be individuals, businesses, or community groups.

North Kesteven District Councillor Sally Tarry, Executive Member for Corporate and Community Services said: “North Kesteven District Council, working with partners, undertakes a significant amount of work in tackling the causes and impact of anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“The trigger process is important to ensure that all actions are considered to find a resolution to the concerns, and in protecting our residents.

“Persistent or repeated acts of anti-social behaviour can have a serious impact on victims and their ability to enjoy life in their communities. We encourage anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour to report issues, and not to suffer in silence.”

In Lincolnshire, the victim must have reported three separate, but related incidents (within 30 days of taking place) to either the district council, police, or registered housing providers within the previous six-month period and feel no effective action has been taken to resolve the ASB which persists.

A senior manager can also activate the trigger where they feel it is necessary to safeguard a vulnerable victim of ASB.

Once a request for an ASB case review is made, a specific point of contact who has had no direct involvement in the case will be assigned to gather information.

If the threshold has been met, the case review will be carried out to identify how partners responded to the complaints and any further actions that can be taken to try and resolve the issue.

Victims will be given the right to attend the initial section of the review or to provide a written statement to express the effect the ASB has had.

Information on how to request an ASB Case Review is available on the ASB section of the District Council webpage at https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/residents/living-in-your-area/community-safety/anti-social-

