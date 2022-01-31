Concern as police are called to "disturbances" at retirement complex near Skegness

Police outside Dobson Court in Burgh le Marsh.

A disturbing picture of three police cars parked outside Dobson Court in Burgh le March was posted on social media last week claiming there have been other incidents involving the fire service, ambulances and paramedics as well as "more that a dozen" visits by police.

Platform Housing say customers housed in their retirement living schemes, including Dobson Court, are "supported by the appropriate services that are available locally".

However, the man who posted details of the alleged incidents on Facebook told our newspaper tenants' lives were being affected by the visits at all times of the day and night and the "residents need this to stop happening".

"In the last three weeks alone there has been drug dealing, drug use, threats to kill, thefts and serious verbal abuse to the other elderly residents," the man said, claiming those responsible had "mental health issues".

"Police having attended more than a dozen times, ambulances and paramedics over 15 times," he said. "The Fire Services has attended once with three appliances.

"There have been a total of 18 police cars, one police prisoner van, 12 ambulances, three paramedic response vehicles and three fire engines in the last three weeks alone."

He added: "There was not one response to us by the police to the residents' calls for help, other than to hand out crime prevention packs with special markers to mark our possessions.

"We were told the police came to safeguard the person causing the disturbances but what about safeguarding the residents?

"We know the police have a duty of care but all these police cars and emergency vehicles turning up at all hours is not on."

Burgh le Marsh is a picturesque and quiet town, famous for its Dobson windmill, just five miles away from Skegness, where many people come to retire.

Dobson Court is situated close to the centre in Market Close and has 20 retirement studio and two-bed flats and bungalows for the over-55s, which were built in 1969.

According to the Housing Care website, the properties are visited by management staff.

There is a lounge, laundry, guest room and garden.

Director of New Customers and Specialist Housing, Sarah Sutton said: “Customers housed in our retirement living schemes including Dobson Court are supported by the appropriate services that are available locally.

"Our teams work with those services and our customers to help and support them to live independently and ensure they are included in the local community.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had attended an incident on Saturday and said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Market Close, Burgh le Marsh, at 7.18am on 29 January.

"We attended the incident and ensured there was no risk to the public.